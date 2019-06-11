Ama Cafe : Don't Miss This Pocket Friendly Cafe On Your Next Outing

Cafes

AMA Cafe

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 6, New Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

With a good ambience and tasty food. Ama Cafe is one of the most pocket-friendly cafes I have come across. We have tried different shakes and mocktails. The Jamaican Chicken burger was good. My favourite is the ice tea it's too refreshing that I bet you will order one more. Lastly, my second favourite is the brownie. The soft dough and amazing blend of chocolate sauce and icecream just took my heart away ♥️

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

