You Can't Buy Happiness, But You Can Certainly Buy Sushi

You can't buy happiness, but you can buy sushi, and that's kind of the same thing! My sister and I landed up at Kampai in Aerocity and indulged in their fixed lunch unlimited menu which has options of veg or nonveg with or without alcohol. My sister is veggie and I'm non-veggie and we both felt like we had a lot of variety. They have an equal number of items for both dim sum and sushi (menu photo attached). The dessert was a beautiful classic baked cheesecake with a Rasberry coulis. And the drinks, The Bellini was my favorite. But the French 75 was a discovery of a cocktail with gin and sparkling wine in it. Also loved the classic sangria. Normally I like red, and my sister likes white, and that means a flip of the coin to decide what we order, but here, we just got a glass of each. This fixed menu concept is really good for a group. The veggie with alcohol option is for INR 1799 (+ taxes). The non-veggie with alcohol is for INR 2200 (+ taxes). And the without alcohol options are at INR 1299 (+taxes) and INR 1699 (+taxes) respectively. So if you wanna go Dutch at this lovely Japanese restaurant, ordering in a group becomes super easy. And all of the food and drinks were in an unlimited capacity, so we ordered a platter with everything! The crispy prawn tempura roll, to the surprising Philadelphia Roll ( with a twist! It had apples in it which made it super fresh!), to the spicy salmon roll, the ginger lamb and black bean dim sum, the goat cheese water chestnut and spinach dumplings to the mushroom gyoza to so much more! The bao is also delicious, but after all the dim sum and sushi, it got heavy. But the crispy chicken one was really good, and they have a 3 mushroom option also for veggies. Loved the Special in-house Spicy chilli bean sauce dip with caramelized onions that made it sweet. That and soya sauce and wasabi. Yum yum yum. And kudos on the presentation. The sushi is served on a wooden bridge like a tray that is quite lovely, and the bao comes on a wooden stand, and the dim sum in the classic bamboo boxes. A word of thanks to Aakash, who was our waiter for the evening and took special care to answer our questions and help us figure out what to order and made our foray into foodie times superb. And thanks to his recommendation, we ordered a green sencha tea to close on the meal, and it was a perfect choice. They have an interesting room with floor seating for larger groups. Think we will go back and reserve one of those for next time.