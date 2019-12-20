Baba’s Chicken Crosses Over To Golf Course Road

Baba’s Chicken comes from Ishmeet Chowk in Ludhiana, where we’re told it’s been running successfully for more than half a century.

It’s north Indian food from the heart of north India, and we’re thinking that if they’re doing solid business in the land of butter chicken, then their’s must be pretty good too. Their specialties are Afghani Chicken, Tandoori Chicken and as the name says, all kinds of chicken which includes Chicken in Sake and Lemon Chicken Dry.