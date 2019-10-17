Have You Tried Bacon & Cheesy French Fries At Ama Cafe Yet? Drop By Now!

Cafes

AMA Cafe

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 6, New Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The crispy Bacon and the delicious Cheese toppings over the French Fries are to die for. If you love French Fries as much as I do, then you should definitely go for it. It’s the best from Ama Cafe, Majnu Ka Tila. Everything just melts inside your mouth.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae

