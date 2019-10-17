The crispy Bacon and the delicious Cheese toppings over the French Fries are to die for. If you love French Fries as much as I do, then you should definitely go for it. It’s the best from Ama Cafe, Majnu Ka Tila. Everything just melts inside your mouth.
Have You Tried Bacon & Cheesy French Fries At Ama Cafe Yet? Drop By Now!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: VISHWAVIDYALAYA
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae
Also On AMA Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: VISHWAVIDYALAYA
Comments (0)