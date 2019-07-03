This Beautiful Cafe Is Perfect For Your Coffee Cravings & Quick Bites

Cafes

The Brew Room

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-16, 1st Floor, SDA Market, Opp. IIT Gate, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

You will definitely love this beautiful The Brew Room in SDA market. It is perfect for your much-needed coffee breaks and quick bites. The cafe ambience is just amazing along with good food. Service was a bit slow but spending some extra time in this beautiful cafe will not be a Herculean task for sure. A must go place if you want to take a break from your busy day... Or just want to spend some quality time with your loved ones. Moreover, It is quite a pocket-friendly place.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

