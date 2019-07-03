You will definitely love this beautiful The Brew Room in SDA market. It is perfect for your much-needed coffee breaks and quick bites. The cafe ambience is just amazing along with good food. Service was a bit slow but spending some extra time in this beautiful cafe will not be a Herculean task for sure. A must go place if you want to take a break from your busy day... Or just want to spend some quality time with your loved ones. Moreover, It is quite a pocket-friendly place.
This Beautiful Cafe Is Perfect For Your Coffee Cravings & Quick Bites
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On The Brew Room
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Comments (0)