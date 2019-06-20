This New Brand Does Tie & Dye Bags That Any Colour Junkie Will Love

Huedee is India's first exclusive tie-dye brand that uses unique tie-dye techniques like bullseye, shibori & spiral. This brand exudes a free spirit and individuality, and they do a killer range of products from fanny packs and laptop bags to totes and back packs. They use animal cruelty-free fabrics like 100% cotton canvas and their bags are super bold and colourful in rainbow hues, peacock blues & more - sure to make heads turn on the streets.

So the next time you hippies are off on a solo trip, don't forget to strap your Huedee bag along!