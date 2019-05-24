Best Chuski To Slurp Down In This Hot Weather

No Summer is complete without Chuski. It is the best way to beat the unbearable heat in Delhi. A slurp of Barf ka Gola/Chuski can make your summer amazing for the time. Charan Singh Chuski & Kulfi in the parking lot of South Ex-2 just opposite Miniso has the best Chuski in town. Its been for than 20 years that they have been serving the customer & the taste is exactly the same. You must have their Kala Khatta Chuski and you will absolutely love it. Its priced at just Rs. 40. They have a wide range of kulfi’s few of them are Anar, Jamun, Pineapple, Imli and even Chocolate. Chuski is available in different flavours like Rose, Khush, Orange and our most favourite Kala Khatta. If you are on a diet you can also have there Sugarfree Kulfi. Summer is said to be the season of Mangoes and they have two types of Mango Kulfi. One is like a normal one and there other most selling one is Sabut Aam Kulfi. So, if you see it looks like a proper mango but inside the mango is the actual kulfi. Each kulfi will give the flavour of that fruit. Sabut Aam is the other one u can’t resist. Mostly all Kulfi is priced at Rs. 80. You can find him from 4:30 pm to like 11:30 pm. You will always see him busy as people travel from far to have his Kulfi. So, don’t wait and make your summer amazing.