Move Over Flat White: The Cold-Brew Coffee Craze & Where We’ve Found It

There’s a new fad in town – and I’m not talking about the turmeric latte, aka haldi ka doodh. Cold brews are in the building, errrrbody! For those of you who don’t know what it’s all about, it’s coffee brewed via cold process, as opposed to the regular hot espresso shots which are poured over ice to create an iced drink.

What makes cold brew coffee a hit for me is that it’s considerably lower on acidity {thank god} and it comes with a sweet aftertaste, making it easy to have without milk and sugar {double thank god}. Another fun fact? It’s actually super easy to brew at home; and unlike an open bottle of wine, cold brewed coffee can be preserved for a pretty long duration. Brew a batch, keep it in your fridge, and drink up for a week {if you do, call me maybe?}.

However, for the lazy ones, it might make more sense to order from one of these coffee meccas in town. My fellow coffee aficionado, Anindya Roy, and I jumped on the cold brew bandwagon to suss out where to score a cuppa cold joe.