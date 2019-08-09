Drop By For Some Killer Falafel Parcels At Saints N Sinners!

We went to Saints N Sinners on a Sunday evening. There was a live performance by a band called “Parth and Prachi”. And they sang Kishore Kumar songs. Made the weekend better. The food is good, especially the starters : - Smoked Chicken and Olive Crostini - Tshkune And Falafel parcels The drinks could have been better though! The best I like was the fresh Lime Soda, which was less of sugar and freshly squeezed lemon ( unlike most who use lemon syrup)! Their Service was really fast and the ambience was good! They have a separate smoking area which is upstairs.