Drop By For Some Killer Falafel Parcels At Saints N Sinners!

Bars

Saints N Sinners

Sector 43, Gurgaon
Global Foyer Mall, Ground Floor, 21, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

We went to Saints N Sinners on a Sunday evening. There was a live performance by a band called “Parth and Prachi”. And they sang Kishore Kumar songs. Made the weekend better. The food is good, especially the starters : - Smoked Chicken and Olive Crostini - Tshkune And Falafel parcels The drinks could have been better though! The best I like was the fresh Lime Soda, which was less of sugar and freshly squeezed lemon ( unlike most who use lemon syrup)! Their Service was really fast and the ambience was good! They have a separate smoking area which is upstairs.

What Could Be Better?

Drinks could be better.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae.

