Best Friend Getting Married Soon? Gift Her A Pampering Session At This Spa

The Roseate, spread over 8 acres and known for its exceptional hospitality offers luxury body rituals and spa packages. Aheli Spa at The Roseate offers wide services including body rituals, scrubs, hammam, and hair and salon services. I recently tried their Bride-To-Be package and was super impressed with the professionalism and methodologies used. This package includes full body waxing/bleach, threading, hair spa, and luxury manicure and pedicure. The session is approx three hours long and leaves you feeling fresh and rejuvenated. And it costs INR 7,000 (exclusive of taxes). The staff is very well-trained, and this definitely is one of the best grooming sessions I’ve had. They also offer couple spas, which, I look forward to trying next time. So, I'm saying that the perfect gift for a lovely bride-to-be does exist. Gift her this relaxing luxe journey before her big day.