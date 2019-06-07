Popcorn, Sharifa & Cheesecake: Delhi Has Ice Creams For All Palates
Nirula's Ice cream
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Giani's
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Naturals
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Haagen- Dazs
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Minus 30
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Movenpick
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Pabrai's Fresh and Naturelle Ice Creams
Popcorn And Cola
While this place is a must-try for Fanta shake, Cheetos Popcorn, let us tell you that their popcorn ice-cream is one such thing that you shouldn't miss when you are around Hudson Lane. We particularly love their Pop Cone ice cream in chocolate and caramel (we are also dreaming of it now!).
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Tangelo Desserts & Ice Cream
This family-run brand based out of Gurgaon is a must-visit for everyone who is looking for ice-creams that are low on sugar, delicious, and preservative-free. Bonus is that they have vegan options and have something for your doggo too. So, order a tub (or two) right away.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Jaatre
With fresh ingredients, offbeat flavours and ice-cream served in cute, coconut shells, Jaatre is perfect for yummilicious ice-creams. They’re a fresh change from the synthetic, overly sweet ice-creams that taste like frozen lumps of sugar. This tropical dessert parlour is located in Jasola, and is the perfect place for residents to escape the overwhelming heat with scoops of Sharifa and mango.
- Price for two: ₹ 140
The Funnel Hill Creamery
Goth ice-cream, anyone? The Funnel Hill Creamery is giving us a whole lot of Instagram goals with their ice creams. One of our favourites here is the Devil’s Hell charcoal ice cream that comes in a red cone and with a blackish-grey scoop of ice-cream. They also do a bright blue version of it, known as the Cookie Monster, inspired by the blue Sesame Street Muppet.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Creme Borne
Ever had ice-cream with googly eyes and mini-moustaches? While it’s hard to bite into such a cute creation, these soft serves are made with cake batter and are absolutely divine. They come in flavours like strawberry cheesecake and cookie-dough. Their toppings include adorable, googly eyes and stuff like marshmallows, gems, etc.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Turquoise Ice Cream
Run by two men in velvet tagiyahs (Turkish hats), the ice cream at Turquoise ice-cream is available in a bunch of flavours including strawberry, chocolate, mango, lemon, caramel, and banana. The Turkish ice cream (known as Maras) is denser than the average ice cream we’re used to it. The result? You can hold the cone upside down while you eat it (eat that, gravity!) or even choose to eat it with a knife and fork.
What we really love is that final sprinkle of pistachio at the end. Yum!
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Olivia
Olivia Cafe & Patisserie has two outlets in the city - one at Santushti Complex and another at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj. This dessert parlour and ice cream nook makes its own ice creams and does waffles, shakes, brownies, frozen yoghurt and chai/coffee too.
Try their Coffee Oreo and Toffee Caramel ice-cream and you'll certainly be on your way to sweet heaven.
- Price for two: ₹ 850
Dolce Gelato
Made using skimmed milk, the colourful scoops by Dolce Gelato will blow your mind. They are low in calories, rich in taste, have an amazing texture, and are very creamy. Try their natural flavours such as raspberry sorbet, mango, strawberry and do let us know what you think.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Cold Stone creamery
Cold Stone Creamery's ice creams are handcrafted and mixed on a frozen granite stone that is maintained at -9 degree centigrade.
This creamery also offers a 'Create Your Own' option where the ice cream is customised by combining a variety of nuts, gems, candies or fruits depending on your choice. We also recommend that you try their Banoffee ice-cream and Cheesecake ice-cream.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Emoi
Emoi is famous for serving fresh, delicious ice creams in adorable shapes (think paws, dog faces and the like) and if you are someone who likes scoops then they offer those too! From Guava Chilli to Mango Chocolate and super summer-y Tender Coconut, they have a lot of cool flavours you should try out.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Havmor
Offering over 160 varieties of ice-cream flavours, havmor was started way back in 1944, and since then, has been everybody's favourite. They introduce three new flavours every quarter and you should definitely try their Choco Nutty and Blockbuster Ice Cream.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Goosebumps
Goosebumps has got plenty of surprises on their menu for every craving you have - whether it's for chocolate or fresh fruits. We love their combination of flavours that guarantee goosebumps. Do try their Dark Night Donut Ice Cream and their Willy Wonka Ice Cream.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Comments (0)