Popcorn, Sharifa & Cheesecake: Delhi Has Ice Creams For All Palates

Run by two men in velvet tagiyahs (Turkish hats), the ice cream at Turquoise ice-cream is available in a bunch of flavours including strawberry, chocolate, mango, lemon, caramel, and banana. The Turkish ice cream (known as Maras) is denser than the average ice cream we’re used to it. The result? You can hold the cone upside down while you eat it (eat that, gravity!) or even choose to eat it with a knife and fork.

What we really love is that final sprinkle of pistachio at the end. Yum!

