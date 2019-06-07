Popcorn, Sharifa & Cheesecake: Delhi Has Ice Creams For All Palates

We love the ice-cream carts that are parked near our house and we, of course, don't mind grabbing a popsicle right after our dinner while we are on a stroll. But, don't you think each day calls for a different flavour at a different place? For this, we've picked the best ice-cream parlours for you. 

Nirula's Ice cream

Throughout our childhood, we have spent most of our time at Nirula's either hogging on burgers or on ice-creams but, now as most of their outlets are shut, you will still find some of their ice-cream parlours open. Whether you favour their Hot Chocolate Fudge (we sure do!) or their Red Velvet ice-cream, you’ll always leave feeling happy and, in most cases, nostalgic.
57, M Block, Middle Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Giani's

This is another one of those old-is-gold spots. In business since 1956, they’ve only grown and now, you can spot them all over the city. They’re famous for consistency, and flavours such as Honey Nut Crunch, Punjabi Delight and Kaju Kishmish, and believe us, that’s only the tip of the ice—we want to say berg, but we’ll go with ‘cream sundae’ instead.
4-B/60, Shankar Road, Old Rajender Nagar, New Delhi

Naturals

A Pune import, Naturals finally made its entry into the capital and boy, were we glad. As the name suggests, the focus here is on natural ingredients. From their best-selling Tender Coconut to watermelon, chikoo and even jackfruit, each flavour is bursting with freshness. They’re not high on preservatives, so if you’re taking some home, make sure you finish it quickly (which is the easiest thing to do!).
L-8, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Haagen- Dazs

This is Delhi’s answer to a luxe ice cream experience. From the ambience, to the presentation of your dessert, it’s top-notch treatment all the way. Indulge in the fancy version of a banana-split, complete with a crispy waffle to go with it. Sinful is the only word that comes to mind.
Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Minus 30

Did you ever believe ice cream could be… healthy? With Minus 30 and their endeavor to create artificial-flavour free ice-cream, it actually kinda is. Prepared with fresh fruits, each bite is full of flavour. The only catch is that you have to place your order in advance. Simply, fill up the form on their website and you are good to go. 
Movenpick

You can indulge in the creamy sweet goodness at their small kiosk at certain malls. Choose from a range of exciting flavours (we’re partial to the raspberry and caramel) either plain scoops and sundaes or combos with waffles and pancakes. They also offer tasting platters if you want to sample a little bit of everything.
Select Citywalk, 2nd Floor, Saket, New Delhi

Pabrai's Fresh and Naturelle Ice Creams

Pabrai's does natural flavours such as Coconut, Paan and even Chandan (it's brilliant). Their ice creams aren't overly sweet either, so you could gobble down two scoops easily. Do try their famous Nalen Gur. 
EG-01, Rodeo Drive, Near Good Earth City Centre, Sector 49, Gurgaon

Popcorn And Cola

While this place is a must-try for Fanta shake, Cheetos Popcorn, let us tell you that their popcorn ice-cream is one such thing that you shouldn't miss when you are around Hudson Lane. We particularly love their Pop Cone ice cream in chocolate and caramel (we are also dreaming of it now!). 

2507, Thekedaar Surjeet Singh Marg, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

Tangelo Desserts & Ice Cream

This family-run brand based out of Gurgaon is a must-visit for everyone who is looking for ice-creams that are low on sugar, delicious, and preservative-free. Bonus is that they have vegan options and have something for your doggo too. So, order a tub (or two) right away.

42, Park Drive, Malibu Town, Sohna Road, Gurgaon

Jaatre

With fresh ingredients, offbeat flavours and ice-cream served in cute, coconut shells, Jaatre is perfect for yummilicious ice-creams. They’re a fresh change from the synthetic, overly sweet ice-creams that taste like frozen lumps of sugar. This tropical dessert parlour is located in Jasola, and is the perfect place for residents to escape the overwhelming heat with scoops of Sharifa and mango.

Shop 1, Near Escorts Hospital, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla, New Delhi

The Funnel Hill Creamery

Goth ice-cream, anyone? The Funnel Hill Creamery is giving us a whole lot of Instagram goals with their ice creams. One of our favourites here is the Devil’s Hell charcoal ice cream that comes in a red cone and with a blackish-grey scoop of ice-cream. They also do a bright blue version of it, known as the Cookie Monster, inspired by the blue Sesame Street Muppet.

G-55, Ground Floor, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

Creme Borne

Ever had ice-cream with googly eyes and mini-moustaches? While it’s hard to bite into such a cute creation, these soft serves are made with cake batter and are absolutely divine. They come in flavours like strawberry cheesecake and cookie-dough. Their toppings include adorable, googly eyes and stuff like marshmallows, gems, etc. 

57, Municipal Market, Connaught Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Turquoise Ice Cream

Run by two men in velvet tagiyahs (Turkish hats), the ice cream at Turquoise ice-cream is available in a bunch of flavours including strawberry, chocolate, mango, lemon, caramel, and banana. The Turkish ice cream (known as Maras) is denser than the average ice cream we’re used to it. The result? You can hold the cone upside down while you eat it (eat that, gravity!) or even choose to eat it with a knife and fork.

What we really love is that final sprinkle of pistachio at the end. Yum!

The Great India Palace Mall, Ground Floor, Sector 38-A, Noida

Olivia

Olivia Cafe & Patisserie has two outlets in the city - one at Santushti Complex and another at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj. This dessert parlour and ice cream nook makes its own ice creams and does waffles, shakes, brownies, frozen yoghurt and chai/coffee too. 

Try their Coffee Oreo and Toffee Caramel ice-cream and you'll certainly be on your way to sweet heaven.

Santushti Shopping Complex, Shop 23, Panchsheel Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Dolce Gelato

Made using skimmed milk, the colourful scoops by Dolce Gelato will blow your mind. They are low in calories, rich in taste, have an amazing texture, and are very creamy. Try their natural flavours such as raspberry sorbet, mango, strawberry and do let us know what you think.

C-44, Main Road, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Cold Stone creamery

Cold Stone Creamery's ice creams are handcrafted and mixed on a frozen granite stone that is maintained at -9 degree centigrade.

This creamery also offers a 'Create Your Own' option where the ice cream is customised by combining a variety of nuts, gems, candies or fruits depending on your choice. We also recommend that you try their Banoffee ice-cream and Cheesecake ice-cream.

Building 10-C, Upper Ground Floor, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Emoi

Emoi is famous for serving fresh, delicious ice creams in adorable shapes (think paws, dog faces and the like) and if you are someone who likes scoops then they offer those too! From Guava Chilli to Mango Chocolate and super summer-y Tender Coconut, they have a lot of cool flavours you should try out. 

Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Havmor

Offering over 160 varieties of ice-cream flavours, havmor was started way back in 1944, and since then, has been everybody's favourite. They introduce three new flavours every quarter and you should definitely try their Choco Nutty and Blockbuster Ice Cream.

G-1, Opp. Aurobindo Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Goosebumps

Goosebumps has got plenty of surprises on their menu for every craving you have - whether it's for chocolate or fresh fruits. We love their combination of flavours that guarantee goosebumps. Do try their Dark Night Donut Ice Cream and their Willy Wonka Ice Cream. 

House 1, Opp. HOD, Dayanand Vihar, Anand Vihar, New Delhi

