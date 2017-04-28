Love Mayo? Here Are 4 Dishes That Are Just Right For Every Occasion

We believe that there are few things mayonnaise can’t make better. The creamy sauce is the perfect addition to everything from salads, fries and burgers. Don’t miss these five matches made in heaven.
Between the Breads
The secret to a perfectly grilled sandwich is mayonnaise; it doesn’t burn as quickly as butter, doesn’t stick to the pan, and crisps the bread to perfection {omnomnom}! Caffe La Poya, Noida got it right. So grab your squad and go go go! Oh and you must {and we mean MUST} try their mustard.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Classic Is The New Epic
Surprise, surprise! Dunkin’ knows what your burger’s been missing – mayonnaise {lots and lots of it}. Perfect ingredients blend together to make a delicious, juicy burger – with fresh lettuce, a classic patty {you can choose vegetarian/non-vegetarian options} and of course, rich mayo that makes every bite wholesome and super lip-smacking! Take a ride back to your happy food zone by heading over to Dunkin’ near you right now.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Dogs That Don’t Woof
Yes you got us; hot dogs! A classic favourite spot of ours in Delhi, Wenger’s Deli has a range of sweet and savoury goodies – including the Cajun Spice Hot Dog that you can try on your next visit.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
What The Fish
Craving some seafood? Believe it or not – Rajinder da Dhaba is a fish lover’s paradise, and has some amazing dishes you should try from their extensive menu. The orle fish served with a unique tartar dip preparation is to die for and if you’re looking for something different, try their makhan malai fish as well.
Whether you can’t live without meat or are a hardcore salad eater, mayo makes everything better. So make sure you get your fix with these awesome options around town. After all, who can ever really say no to burger and fries right?
- Price for two: ₹ 800
