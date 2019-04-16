Bookstores On Every Dilliwalla's Radar

The world may have moved on to Kindles and iPads, among other things, but there are still a few old-school folks out there for whom a book means having the joy of holding one that they can flip through, sniff, and probably even fold at the edges (oh don’t be dramatic, we’ve all done it).

And for some of these old-school folks, the correct way to buy a book is by heading straight to the bookstore (after having bravely pushed past the temptation of buying discounted copies off the internet). It is for such folks that we’ve drawn up a list of our beloved bookstores in the capital. Is your favourite here too?