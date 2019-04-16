Bookstores On Every Dilliwalla's Radar

The world may have moved on to Kindles and iPads, among other things, but there are still a few old-school folks out there for whom a book means having the joy of holding one that they can flip through, sniff, and probably even fold at the edges (oh don’t be dramatic, we’ve all done it).

And for some of these old-school folks, the correct way to buy a book is by heading straight to the bookstore (after having bravely pushed past the temptation of buying discounted copies off the internet). It is for such folks that we’ve drawn up a list of our beloved bookstores in the capital. Is your favourite here too?

Midland Book Shop

A childhood favourite, Midland is a cosy little bookstore in Aurobindo. A family-run store, they have a great science fiction selection, and always have the latest books by Indian authors. Their comic book and graphic novel collection, while small, isn’t bad either. If you want a book they don’t have, they are more than willing to order it for you.

Shop 20, Beside Summer House Cafe, Aurobindo Palace Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

People Tree Bookstore

Situated in the People Tree clothing store, the bookshop is small and intimate. The selection is not the largest but, we promise you, dig around long enough and you can find some diamonds in the rough that made your patience totally worth it.

Regal Building, 8, Parliament Street, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Bahrisons

A Khan Market classic since 1953, Bahrisons is also one of Delhi’s better-known bookstores. We’ve always enjoyed their selection of coffee table books, and they always seem to have every Man Booker Prize nominee available (which is not easy!). The magazine section in the back is always packed. Bahrisons, a while back, underwent a renovation, making their upper section roomier and easier to browse through.

Flat 6, Khan Market, New Delhi

May Day Bookstore

One of the very few Indie bookstores in the city, May Day is situated in a place most bookstore owners would consider fatal for business. But there’s good reason for that, as the idea was not so much to earn profits as it was to grow and promote a community that has great love for reading.

Referred by rickshaw-wallas in the area as ‘bayaasi number’, May Day stocks various genres of books (we hear the owner refuses to stock books by Chetan Bhagat and writers of the similar clan, even though they generate maximum profits), but it is their selection of second-hand books that we keep going back for.

2254/2-A, Ground Floor, Shadi Khampur, West Patel Nagar, New Delhi

Oxford Bookstore

One of the largest bookstores in Delhi, Oxford greets patrons with a series of photography and coffee table books on the walls. The size and selection of the store could have you browsing it for hours. With Cha Bar inside, it is the perfect meeting spot for readers. Buy a book, grab a chai and patiently await your friend’s arrival.

N-81, Connaught Place, New Delhi

CMYK

If you’re looking for popular fiction, sci-fi, or classics, CMYK may not be quite the right store to walk into, but for those with a keen eye for art and design, this is the perfect space. With spacious interiors and a collection that includes books on art, design, photography, fashion, travel, lifestyle, cooking, gardening, and more, CMYK is a treat for those who like their books to have a visual appeal. Plus, their stationery products are also worth checking out.

PS: The one at Meherchand has shut down but they’ve opened up at GK2 complete with a cafe.

M-75, 1st Floor, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

The Bookshop

Ever since it first opened shop in 1970, The Bookshop remains an old favourite for many Dilliwallas. Frequented by noteworthy authors like William Dalrymple, Khushwant Singh, and Arundhati Roy, The Bookshop is great if you’re looking for books on literary fiction, biographies, current events, crime and mystery, graphic novels, and cookbooks; they even have a separate section just for kids.

And if you’re unable to find a book you must have, they’ll do their best to procure it from the publishers.

13/7, Jor Bagh Market, Jor Bagh, New Delhi

Chapter 101

Chapter 101 is a book store with lots of character, rare books and coffee. In addition to all the classics (including first-edition copies), contemporary releases are well-represented so there’s a book for everyone at Chapter 101. Curl up with a cup of coffee and settle down, the wooden shelves at this book store are lined with literary dreams.

South Point Mall, 1st Floor, 101-D, DLF Phase 5, Gurgaon

Book Shop at Lajpat Bhawan

Open three days a week (Mon, Tue and Fri), Book Shop (it’s called that) is tucked in a corner of Lajpat Bhawan’s Sisters of the People NGO building, and stocks up books people have lovingly donated over the years. Books here start at just INR 10!

Lajpat Bhawan, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi

Arora Book Shop

Arora Book Shop in Hauz Khas Market also stocks second-hand books. Get your hands on Sidney Sheldons, Mills & Boons, Harry Potter starting at just INR 50. You can come return the book after you’re done reading and get a fraction of your original payment back (or get another book instead, we say).

S-6, Near Uphaar Cinema Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Yusuf Sarai, New Delhi

