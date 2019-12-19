Mint is a vegetarian family restaurant that does the perfect Methi Matar Malai and veggie biryani. If you’re looking for well-made vegetarian food in Dwarka, this is for you.
Bookmark Mint for Veggie Meals in Dwarka
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA
Plethora for the picky
Mint has been around for a while and with no non-vegetarian food on its menu, one would assume that it has limited dishes. But one would be wrong. Their menu has oodles of options, starting from different kinds of thalis to 15 kinds of breads. Basically, Mint reminds us of the restaurants you go to when all you want to do is gorge on Tandoori Rotis and some rich Malai Kofta.
The subject of sabzis
Navratan Korma, Bhindi Masala, Vegetable Jalfrezi notwithstanding, we love Mint’s Sarson Ka Saag during the winters {winter’s coming}. We were also drooling at the aloo section with the Dum Aloo Kashmiri, Aloo Palak and more. They also cater to all your requirements during times when you may be fasting, so just give them a head’s up before you drive in during Shraddh or Navaratra.
Healthier than just vegetables
Do you know what’s healthy? Vegetables. And what’s healthier than vegetables? Low-fat and low-cal vegetables. Mint keeps a selection of sprouted moong and chickpea for salads, as well as boiled and roasted potatoes and vegetables. Dwarka has done us proud with this hidden gem in sector 5. We suggest you check it out with the whole family in tow. Or just wait for the Navratra season. What say?
