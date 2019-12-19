Bookmark Mint for Veggie Meals in Dwarka

Mint has been around for a while and with no non-vegetarian food on its menu, one would assume that it has limited dishes. But one would be wrong. Their menu has oodles of options, starting from different kinds of thalis to 15 kinds of breads. Basically, Mint reminds us of the restaurants you go to when all you want to do is gorge on Tandoori Rotis and some rich Malai Kofta.