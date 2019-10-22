Low On Cash? Grab A Bite At These 7 Budget Eateries In Gurgaon

This one is a gold mine. With no seating options, the bonnets of the cars parked there double up as tables. With just word of mouth success, Deen Bandhu Deena Nath Meat Shop serves the best mutton curry along with some of the freshest, softest tawa rotis that we’ve had in a while. Big thumbs up from our side!

Open for lunch and dinner, you can sample their famous curry between 12 PM – 4 PM or 6 PM – 10 PM.