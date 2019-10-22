A Tarzan call comes from the concrete jungles of Gurgaon (Gurugram still hasn’t stuck the stamp for us). It’s not the call of the wild but the rumble of the foodies in G-town! So, we thought of curating a special list of budget eats in Gurgaon, because we’re nice like that.
Low On Cash? Grab A Bite At These 7 Budget Eateries In Gurgaon
Deen Bandhu Deena Nath Meat Shop
This one is a gold mine. With no seating options, the bonnets of the cars parked there double up as tables. With just word of mouth success, Deen Bandhu Deena Nath Meat Shop serves the best mutton curry along with some of the freshest, softest tawa rotis that we’ve had in a while. Big thumbs up from our side!
Open for lunch and dinner, you can sample their famous curry between 12 PM – 4 PM or 6 PM – 10 PM.
Sardar Jalebi
There is no menu to this one – jalebis are the only item sold in this shop. The jalebis are not super thin nor do they need any kind of additional flavour. They are medium thickness, golden brown and crisp with a slightly sour taste that compliments the overall sweetness.
Open from 10 AM – 8 PM.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Fauji Dhaba
One of the most popular dhabas in G-Town, Fauji Dhaba is great for North Indian, Chinese, and street food. The dal makhani and kadhai chicken are our personal favourites. Fauji Dhaba offers home delivery and they even have Wifi for all the FOMO folks out there. Parking space, though, is a little limited.
In terms of ambience, there isn't much to write home about. The place looks rusty on the outside and the indoor area is done up with minimal decor. The dhaba stays open way past midnight (from 10 AM - 2 AM) so you might want to stop by after some Saturday night partying.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Lub Lub Lebanese
The small 20-seater outlet is done up in shades of cream and yellow with an open kitchen. They offer shawarmas, salads, sides and non-alcoholic drinks. The lamb shawarma with extra hummus on the side was real good and goes down well with the fresh mint watermelon juice.
This joint is open from 11 AM – 11 PM and you can also have their shawarmas delivered to your doorstep.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Nukkadwala
Nukkadwala on Sohna road, Gurgaon is amongst first of the QSR’s which is being developed by Vatika Hospitality. The joint is done up like a college canteen with no unnecessary frills: A perfect way to have hygienic street food with air-conditioning.
The Bun Anda (steamed egg, yellow curry, mayo and onion) was great and the fresh mango lassi was a welcome change from the artificial flavours we are subjected to on a daily basis.
Stop by between 9 AM – 11 PM.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Ki Hangla
A tiny eatery in Supermart I in Phase 4 which serves Bengali and Bangladeshi cuisine, this small little joint has a menu of over 20 Kolkata rolls along with a vast selection of other, close-to-authentic dishes. We say aye!
The must have is the Egg Shami Kabab Roll, prawn cutlet and Mutton Kasha. Don’t forget to end your meal on a sweet note with their homemade mishti doi.
Open from 11 AM – 11 PM.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Bhai Ji Foods
Bhai Ji Foods is one of the most frequented dhabas for people working on Golf Course Road and has food ranging from paranthas, butter chicken to momos and chilly potato. They have both indoor and outdoor seating and we recommend that you get a spot outdoors on pleasant days.
The dhaba offers a home delivery option as well and don't forget to try their paranthas and chilly potato for sure. Bhai Ji food is open from 10:30 AM - 4:30 AM.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
