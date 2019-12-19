Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM

If you’re in Gurgaon and looking for a fresh lunch or dinner delivered right to you, then Bueno will make your life so much easier. What we’re loving is you don’t need to make any calls or talk to anyone if you don’t feel like it, since they take orders and payments online.

You’ll just have to give them an hour’s notice; all that fresh food requires at least a little bit of prep. They accept orders till 11:30pm, so don’t try and curb those sudden sandwich hankering. Don’t forget to check out their offers here, before you place your order.

You can also place bulk orders, if you’re having a house party. All these beautifully constructed sandwiches will take you straight to the top of that ‘hostess with the most-est’ list. The Monica in you will be very pleased.