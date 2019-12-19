Bueno Cafe, with four outlets in Gurgaon as well as an online delivery service, makes it pretty damn easy for you to get your hands on a sandwich when you damn well please.
Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
- Price for two: ₹ 650
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Lots Of Goodness On The Menu
They’ve refined their menu since they started out and now focus mainly on sammiches and baked goods. They also have a pretty extensive selection of pancakes and waffles, including yummy options like Cinnamon, Nutella or Banana and Pistachio. Burgers, pastas and bakes are also well-represented.
Pair one of their sandwiches with a Double Choco Chip cookie or a slice of their Banofee Pie, if you’re really hungry.
Mucho Bueno
If you’re in Gurgaon and looking for a fresh lunch or dinner delivered right to you, then Bueno will make your life so much easier. What we’re loving is you don’t need to make any calls or talk to anyone if you don’t feel like it, since they take orders and payments online.
You’ll just have to give them an hour’s notice; all that fresh food requires at least a little bit of prep. They accept orders till 11:30pm, so don’t try and curb those sudden sandwich hankering. Don’t forget to check out their offers here, before you place your order.
You can also place bulk orders, if you’re having a house party. All these beautifully constructed sandwiches will take you straight to the top of that ‘hostess with the most-est’ list. The Monica in you will be very pleased.
So We're Saying...
Drop by Bueno {at any one of its outlets in G-Town} or, if you’d rather not leave your Netflix account alone on binge night, order here.
