Visit Café Wanderlust To Take Your Taste Buds On A Tour

Tucked away at the back of the first floor of Galleria Market, Café Wanderlust is pretty hard to spot. Even so, it’s often packed with some very loyal customers who know better than to let this secret out {sorry, guys}.

Café Wanderlust has a laid-back, beach shack vibe, a place where you can easily let the day get away from you while you sip on a cutting chai while playing Ludo with friends. The travel theme is expressed well through many photographs from around the world.