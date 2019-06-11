Catalyst Is Nailing It With Their Good Food, Music & Ambience

If you are a foodie then you will get everything here under this rooftop. The DJ was good and the ambience was fantastic the food was delicious the drinks were innovative Rooftop was outstanding and the staff was very helpful and polite. DJ: The was really good and knows which track is to be played at which point He really made out party very interesting for us Ambience Ambience was divided into 2 parts one was interior and the other was rooftop The interior was very good and designed very properly with various stuff and innovative ideas the Rooftop was also very well unique was very well made so it could be used in winters as well in summers also Food: When it comes to food than they really know the way to make it and more importantly how to present it we tried a number of dishes and each and every dish were superb and very well made I will personally recommend Kathal Galouti and that too being a non vegetarian and being a Kathal hater I still loved this dish Drinks: The drinks were soo good and were served in very innovative ways which were breath taking