Iconic Chache Di Hatti Serves Up Chole Bhature And Nostalgia

Going back to North Campus, we reminisced about younger, carefree times when enthusiasm was abundant but wallets tight. As students, we walked in the scorching sun to save rickshaw fare and earn our lunch.

Nine years on, life has turned on its head, but Chache di Hatti remains endearingly unchanged. Each plate is served with a smile, despite the increasingly impatient queue.

Hot, fluffy bhaturas {with a choice of aloo stuffing} and a generous serving of the tastiest chole {soft-yet-not falling apart}; each one daubed in intricate jhol with a dollop of tangy chutney and almost superfluous pyaaz mirch. Food nostalgia is legit, and Chacha’s chole-bhature are what yearnings are made of. It tastes the same each time, thankfully.

They also sell their in-house masala. You’re welcome.