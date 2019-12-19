Chai Lovers, Head Over To This Place For Some Amazing Quick Bites!

The place is easily accessible, right where Connaught place Block N starts. The aroma of chai captures your essences in the most homely ways. On Sunday, I had a really hard time grabbing one chair for myself at this outlet. It was so crowded. Although they have ground + first-floor seating area, it remains packed. The staff was humble and on their toes all the time. Chai was tasty. You have the option of receiving it in a kulhad. The Anda Parantha was nothing extraordinary but still a fair deal at the price you pay. I also appreciate their attempt of trying to manage things in an eco-friendly way. It's a great initiative. The order can easily take around 12-15 minutes & while you are asked to wait, you can go through a small booklet on 'Chai Point' with the message of the CEO & the environment-friendly ways they have adopted while serving food to their customers. All in all, it is worth it to visit this outlet for a scrumptious breakfast or lunch, either solo or with your friends.