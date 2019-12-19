Check Out Indian Dobby For Chic Ethnic Everything

Indian Dobby took form when its founder Prashanti Alagappa (also a founding member of Jabong), felt a shortage of ethnic fashion that’s contemporary and chic, but not too heavy on the wallet. If you’re a fan of Ikats, khadi, pastels, block prints (they have an entire blog on the hard work put in by local artisans for making that), shibori and florals—this brand is definitely one to keep an eye out for. They’ve made sure that the fabric quality is top-notch. They’ve got fab tops, kurtas, scarves, palazzos, pants, shorts, dresses and more—nothing OTT (thank god) and apt for everyday use or for casual outings. Their range begins at INR 600 and goes up till INR 12,500.