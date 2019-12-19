Indian Dobby took form when its founder Prashanti Alagappa (also a founding member of Jabong), felt a shortage of ethnic fashion that’s contemporary and chic, but not too heavy on the wallet. If you’re a fan of Ikats, khadi, pastels, block prints (they have an entire blog on the hard work put in by local artisans for making that), shibori and florals—this brand is definitely one to keep an eye out for. They’ve made sure that the fabric quality is top-notch. They’ve got fab tops, kurtas, scarves, palazzos, pants, shorts, dresses and more—nothing OTT (thank god) and apt for everyday use or for casual outings. Their range begins at INR 600 and goes up till INR 12,500.
Check Out Indian Dobby For Chic Ethnic Everything
Clothing Stores
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
Their winter collection is a tad limited as of now. We’re hoping they’ll update that soon.
How Much Did It Cost
INR 599 to INR 12,500
Also On Indian Dobby
Clothing Stores
Comments (0)