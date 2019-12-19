Come Hither To The Land Of Books And Victorian Structure

You are having a good day at The GIP mall in Noida and suddenly you see a red hoarding which says OM Book Shop. You let the curiosity get the better of you and you push the doors to go inside and lo behold. You enter a place straight out of the Victorian Era. It will make your day just better. The bookshop is enormous with a huge ceiling which only has one thing missing; Michaelangelo's paintings. With all the lights the place is a sight to witness. Three sections are brimming with books and what's intriguing is the fact that there are wooden carvings of some Greek fellows on either end of the bookstore; an elevated experience of buying books. The books are huge in number ranging from classics, biographies, fictions, autobiographies, competition-based, business, education and a lot more. If you are observant enough you might also spot a small room overflowing with books which we believe is the store's godown. The mid-section is a heaven for people who have been head-banging with the stress of getting a perfect book for their toddler. Archie's, Calvin n hobbies and so many more children's books just fill the place only to be complemented by toys and stuff. In a nutshell, you can carry your entire shopping list here and there are chances you might get everything; book-related stuff. Pen enthusiasts can also have a look at their Parker collection which they are more than happy to show you and if you are an author looking for a good pen to sign, hit the counters. Note: Please confirm the location of the store before you head out so that you can be aware of any updated information.
