Picking Up Books For Kids? This Store In G-Town Has A Stellar Collection

Book Stores

Page By Page

DLF Phase - 1, Gurgaon
4.5

MGF Megacity Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 31, DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

The Page By Page bookstore in Gurgaon is a rather undiscovered spot for books and more. Their range isn't massive, but they have a variety of genres like fiction, self-help books, cooking, and an impressive and wide range of children's books (you'll find the cutest children's story books) and a lot more. They've got a bunch of educational books as well, and a range of Sudoku, crossword and other challenges/game books. The book store has a really cosy vibe, so you can head here after shopping from the malls around. Page By Page's collection of books starts at around INR 150.

What Could Be Better

Although they have a really cute setup and collection of books, it'd be better if they stocked more stuff to browse through for adults as well.

