Picking Up Books For Kids? This Store In G-Town Has A Stellar Collection

The Page By Page bookstore in Gurgaon is a rather undiscovered spot for books and more. Their range isn't massive, but they have a variety of genres like fiction, self-help books, cooking, and an impressive and wide range of children's books (you'll find the cutest children's story books) and a lot more. They've got a bunch of educational books as well, and a range of Sudoku, crossword and other challenges/game books. The book store has a really cosy vibe, so you can head here after shopping from the malls around. Page By Page's collection of books starts at around INR 150.