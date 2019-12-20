The Page By Page bookstore in Gurgaon is a rather undiscovered spot for books and more. Their range isn't massive, but they have a variety of genres like fiction, self-help books, cooking, and an impressive and wide range of children's books (you'll find the cutest children's story books) and a lot more. They've got a bunch of educational books as well, and a range of Sudoku, crossword and other challenges/game books. The book store has a really cosy vibe, so you can head here after shopping from the malls around. Page By Page's collection of books starts at around INR 150.
Picking Up Books For Kids? This Store In G-Town Has A Stellar Collection
Although they have a really cute setup and collection of books, it'd be better if they stocked more stuff to browse through for adults as well.
