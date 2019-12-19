Count The Memories, Not The Calories - This Bakery Does It Right!

Bakeries

Baketards

Sector 50, Gurgaon
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Baani Square, 1st Floor, Shop F-46, Pocket C, Mayfield Garden, Sector 50, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Baketards is a cute little outlet in Baani square. Make sure you reach there before their closing time as most of their products get over by 9 pm. I picked up Cake Pops ( Red Velvet and Chocolate) - worth eating. Then they had a few Macaroons left and Lemon is one of my favourite flavours, so along with that, I picked up fruity raspberry, If you love macaroons, like the way I do, then do try those here. Lastly, their chocolate chunk cookie 🍪 and double chocolate fudge 🍪 are worth trying, it’ll melt in your mouth. Overall a good hidden bakery in Baani Square, a worth trying place.

What Could Be Better?

Nothing

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae

