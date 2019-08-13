Bug Themed Décor & Culinary Hotspot At Dragonfly In Aerocity

The plush interiors of Dragonfly perfectly echo the flamboyant persona of its owners Badshah and Priyank Sukhija. The bug-themed décor is refreshingly stunning. The high-ceilinged space is covered with luxurious marble tabletops and high chairs. There's a bar covering the entire one side of the ground floor seating area, while the other side is the DJ console area, behind which is a wall dedicated to bug anatomy in kaleidoscopic colours. One has the feeling of sitting inside a rather lavish, opulent and comfortable insect nest that is dedicated to high-energy gatherings and revelry. We tried the Porcini and Cream Cheese Dim Sum, which had a soft and gooey filling made with porcini cream, water chestnut and shallot cream, and the coating was so thin that it simply melted in the mouth. The creaminess was well balanced with the chili oil on top. We ended our meal with Mandarino, a lovely, light and creamy cheesecake studded with cherries, topped with a rich chocolate ganache on a chocolate biscuit base, a light and airy chestnut cream, vanilla ice cream with swirls of berry compote and a citrus crumble with just a hint of salt to balance out the dish and some chopped pistachios for crunch. We ate their Mushroom and Truffle Puffs that were bright green colour and had a melt-in-the-mouth crumbly texture that made them delicious to boot. The unique Manga Mixology menu, designed by world-renowned mixologist Richard Hargroves, throws up gems like the Sakazuki Cooler, Lust and Goku.