It's That Time Of The Year: Daulat Ki Chaat Is Back In Old Delhi!

If you’ve eaten this before, you know what we’re talking about. If you haven’t, you have quite some time left to plan a trip to Chandni Chowk and get your hands on some.

The dish involves immense effort and expertise: Three-four hours of just churning milk, followed by leaving it outside all night in the presence of dew drops. Basically, we’re saying you’d be better off taking the metro to Old Delhi.

Now that we’ve convinced you to take time off your busy schedule for a sweet treat, we might as well tell you where. You can either head to Dariba (this is the spot in Chandni Chowk where you’ll find a large cluster of silver jewellers) and try it at many of the thelas taking rounds or even to Paranthe Wali Galli.

