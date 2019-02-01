Daulat Ki Chaat is a magical concoction that involves milk and cream (and if legend is to be believed, a full moon night). The result is a light-as-air dish topped with kesar, khoya and sometimes nuts. Basically, it’s the closest you’ll come to feasting on a cloud. And it’s only available in Delhi in winter.
It's That Time Of The Year: Daulat Ki Chaat Is Back In Old Delhi!
- Nearest Metro Station: CHANDNI CHOWK
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
If you’ve eaten this before, you know what we’re talking about. If you haven’t, you have quite some time left to plan a trip to Chandni Chowk and get your hands on some.
The dish involves immense effort and expertise: Three-four hours of just churning milk, followed by leaving it outside all night in the presence of dew drops. Basically, we’re saying you’d be better off taking the metro to Old Delhi.
Now that we’ve convinced you to take time off your busy schedule for a sweet treat, we might as well tell you where. You can either head to Dariba (this is the spot in Chandni Chowk where you’ll find a large cluster of silver jewellers) and try it at many of the thelas taking rounds or even to Paranthe Wali Galli.
What Could Be Better
You'll have to make a trip all the way to old Delhi, which is a bit of a bummer—but trust us, it's totally worth it.
- Nearest Metro Station: CHANDNI CHOWK
Comments (0)