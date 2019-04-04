This Place In Khan Market Is All Things Parsi! From Their Cute Decor To Food

The place is very cute and the decor looked straight out of an Irani film set, I ordered their bacon vada Pao, loved that it was so fresh with an ultra soft Pao, next mutton potato cutlet and lastly their shrimp combo! For dessert I had the Parsi dairy kulfi, it was just amazing!! All the food was uber tasty, and I am sure to visit SodaBottleOpenerWala again!