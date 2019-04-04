The place is very cute and the decor looked straight out of an Irani film set, I ordered their bacon vada Pao, loved that it was so fresh with an ultra soft Pao, next mutton potato cutlet and lastly their shrimp combo! For dessert I had the Parsi dairy kulfi, it was just amazing!! All the food was uber tasty, and I am sure to visit SodaBottleOpenerWala again!
This Place In Khan Market Is All Things Parsi! From Their Cute Decor To Food
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
