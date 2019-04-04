This Place In Khan Market Is All Things Parsi! From Their Cute Decor To Food

SodaBottleOpenerWala

Khan Market, New Delhi
73-B, Khan Market, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The place is very cute and the decor looked straight out of an Irani film set, I ordered their bacon vada Pao, loved that it was so fresh with an ultra soft Pao, next mutton potato cutlet and lastly their shrimp combo! For dessert I had the Parsi dairy kulfi, it was just amazing!! All the food was uber tasty, and I am sure to visit SodaBottleOpenerWala again!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

Other Outlets

SodaBottleOpenerWala

Sector 18, Noida
4.1

DLF Mall Of India, 3rd Floor, Sector 18, Noida

SodaBottleOpenerWala

DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon
4.2

Shop 3, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

