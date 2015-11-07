Cheesecakes, Jakes and More at Whipped

img-gallery-featured
Bakeries

Whipped

Greater Kailash - 2, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

E-556, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

It won our hearts in GK2 and then bowled us over in Defence Colony with its picture-perfect desserts. Here are LBB’s top five picks:

Blueberry Cheesecake

Who doesn’t love a good cheesecake? Made perfectly, this is practically seductive. In fact, we’d recommend trying the Baked New York Cheesecake, too.

Kahlua Chocolate Mousse Cake

Dark chocolate + Kahlua + sugar. Drooling yet? The rum-based liquor with the chocolate satisfies more than just your sweet tooth cravings and makes for an ideal end to any meal.

Belgian Chocolate Shake

All of Whipped’s milkshakes are blended with their home-made ice cream. The Belgian Chocolate is easily the most popular pick of the lot, for obvious reasons. The rich dark chocolate, not excessively sweet, is both refreshing and filling.

Jake

A 300ml cake in a jar, choose from chewy, gooey Caramel Fudge Brownie, Vanilla Sponge, Oreos and Cream {with a crunchy cookie base, naturally}, Bailey’s Triple Decker or Red Velvet among others, at just  INR 499. Err, yes please?

Bailey’s Ice Cream

Another alcohol-infused ice cream, if you’re a fan of the creamy Irish coffee liquor, this is your spirit dessert {pun intended}. It’s literally like eating a frozen version of Bailey’s, though perhaps not as potent.

The Defence Colony doesn’t have seating, but luckily for us, Whipped delivers all across Delhi NCR. {They even have gluten-free and eggless options}. Start ordering!

Price for two: INR 500 {approx.}

Where: E-556, GK 2, Main Road; 3, Defence Colony Main Market

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place; Jangpura

Contact: +91-9560012777 {GK2}, +91-9560033396 {Defence Colony}

For more details, log on to their website here or their Facebook page here.

Other Outlets

Whipped

Defence Colony, New Delhi

3, Main Market, Near Citibank, Defence Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default
Bakeries

Whipped

Greater Kailash - 2, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

E-556, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Whipped

Defence Colony, New Delhi

3, Main Market, Near Citibank, Defence Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default