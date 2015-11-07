It won our hearts in GK2 and then bowled us over in Defence Colony with its picture-perfect desserts. Here are LBB’s top five picks:
Cheesecakes, Jakes and More at Whipped
Blueberry Cheesecake
Who doesn’t love a good cheesecake? Made perfectly, this is practically seductive. In fact, we’d recommend trying the Baked New York Cheesecake, too.
Kahlua Chocolate Mousse Cake
Dark chocolate + Kahlua + sugar. Drooling yet? The rum-based liquor with the chocolate satisfies more than just your sweet tooth cravings and makes for an ideal end to any meal.
Belgian Chocolate Shake
All of Whipped’s milkshakes are blended with their home-made ice cream. The Belgian Chocolate is easily the most popular pick of the lot, for obvious reasons. The rich dark chocolate, not excessively sweet, is both refreshing and filling.
Jake
A 300ml cake in a jar, choose from chewy, gooey Caramel Fudge Brownie, Vanilla Sponge, Oreos and Cream {with a crunchy cookie base, naturally}, Bailey’s Triple Decker or Red Velvet among others, at just INR 499. Err, yes please?
Bailey’s Ice Cream
Another alcohol-infused ice cream, if you’re a fan of the creamy Irish coffee liquor, this is your spirit dessert {pun intended}. It’s literally like eating a frozen version of Bailey’s, though perhaps not as potent.
The Defence Colony doesn’t have seating, but luckily for us, Whipped delivers all across Delhi NCR. {They even have gluten-free and eggless options}. Start ordering!
Where: E-556, GK 2, Main Road; 3, Defence Colony Main Market
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place; Jangpura
Contact: +91-9560012777 {GK2}, +91-9560033396 {Defence Colony}
For more details, log on to their website here or their Facebook page here.
