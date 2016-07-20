Diggin Is Now Doing A Breakfast Menu

One of our favourite Italian cafes, Diggin, has recently launched a breakfast menu, so you don’t need to wait for 11am to visit anymore.

A popular spot among both college students {from the nearby Gargi and Kamla Nehru colleges}, Diggin’s also been the place to go for pastas, calzones and thick ice cream shakes. for us Their all-new breakfast menu is a melange of waffles, pancakes, French toasts, sandwiches and fluffy omelettes.

We’re also totally eyeing their savoury and Nutella crepes. And ending with a comforting apple pie, but of course.