Diggin Is Now Doing A Breakfast Menu

One of our favourite Italian cafes, Diggin, has recently launched a breakfast menu, so you don’t need to wait for 11am to visit anymore.

A popular spot among both college students {from the nearby Gargi and Kamla Nehru colleges}, Diggin’s also been the place to go for pastas, calzones and thick ice cream shakes. for us Their all-new breakfast menu is a melange of waffles, pancakes, French toasts, sandwiches and fluffy omelettes.

We’re also totally eyeing their savoury and Nutella crepes. And ending with a comforting apple pie, but of course.

#LBBTip

We recommend going through their sides section and filling your plates with some baked beans, hash browns and sausages to make it a super filling English breakfast.

Where: Anand Lok Shopping Centre {opposite Gargi College}

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park

Price: INR 1,000 for two {approx.}

Timings: 8.30am – 12pm

Contact: 011 40800081

Find them on Facebook here.

