Drool Fresh Bakehouse Café for Teas & Specialty Cakes

The food menu has a wide range of café staples like pastas, pizzas, and sandwiches. We loved the Grilled Chicken, Pesto, and Mushrooms Panini—the pesto was fresh and flavourful, and the cheese, yummy and gooey. One thing you should keep in mind before paying a visit is that their service isn’t the quickest. So it’s probably best to save your visit for when you have some time in hand.

Have a birthday or a baby shower you need a cake for? Drool Café does specialty cakes for all occasions. And with an open kitchen in the café, you can even take a peek at the chefs as they lay over the fondant, sculpt sugar figurines, or do other fancy-shmancy things to the cakes.

Timings: 11am-11pm