Conveniently located right under the Sector 13 metro station, Drool Bakehouse Café has become a hangout haunt for the café-starved folks of Dwarka. Hallelujah.
Drool Fresh Bakehouse Café for Teas & Specialty Cakes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA SEC 13
Shortcut
Chai & chit-chat
If you’re not up for company and want to have some time by yourself {don’t we all sometimes?} we suggest you stick to the outdoor area. Pick a seat, light a smoke, and lay back. Their menu has a great selection of beverages, like the Banana Caramel Smoothie, Berry Cookie Shake, and Masala Lemonade. But the one thing we find ourselves going back for is their selection of teas. They present you with a small wooden box containing an assortment of tea leaves that you can look at, smell and read about before you order. With a selection of green, white, and herbal teas, there’s some-tea-ing for everybody.
Cookies, cakes, & croissants
They have an assortment of sweet treats such as fresh fruit tarts, chocolate Danishes, and butterscotch Swiss rolls, plus a savoury selection of pies, loaves, and puffs to choose from. They sell multigrain loaves, French baguettes, focaccia, and other freshly baked breads, and we hear they even supply their baked goodies for online purchase on Big Basket!
Treat for the tummy
The food menu has a wide range of café staples like pastas, pizzas, and sandwiches. We loved the Grilled Chicken, Pesto, and Mushrooms Panini—the pesto was fresh and flavourful, and the cheese, yummy and gooey. One thing you should keep in mind before paying a visit is that their service isn’t the quickest. So it’s probably best to save your visit for when you have some time in hand.
Have a birthday or a baby shower you need a cake for? Drool Café does specialty cakes for all occasions. And with an open kitchen in the café, you can even take a peek at the chefs as they lay over the fondant, sculpt sugar figurines, or do other fancy-shmancy things to the cakes.
Timings: 11am-11pm
