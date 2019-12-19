Experience The Real Taste Of Bhutanese Food When In Majnu Ka Tila

Tired of eating the same food again and again? Want to try out different types of cuisines? Then this Bhutanese themed restaurant is a perfect place for you! Hidden in the lanes of the Tibetan market near Majnu ka Tila, TARA RESTAURANT offers a wide range of Bhutan's famous delicacies. The food is really different and delicious! (egg to pork) Also, for all the alcoholics, they have quite a variety of drinks to offer. So you can eat and drink as per your choice!😜 The place is super chill and well managed. You can enjoy your meal in a peaceful ambience. Be patient and be polite as the staff is very friendly and approachable.