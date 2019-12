Whether or not you’re a regular whisky drinker, you’re sure to have heard of Glenfiddich, one of the best-selling whiskies in the world, and contextually, one of the better ones you’re ever likely to try.

We’ve teamed up with restaurateur Zorawar Kalra, who’s lending us his expertise on where to get the best dishes to go with the variants of Glenfiddich. Check them out.