Kettles of Chai Paani & Bailey's Lollipops at Farzi Cafe, CP

We began our meal here with a Mishti Doi and strawberry amuse-bouche. This was followed by the Dal Chawal Arancini and the Chilli Duck Samosa {which we didn’t enjoy as much as we usually do at the Gurgaon outlet}.

We pigged out on a myriad of dishes post this. The Mini Raj Kachori {this had the right amount of chatpata flavours}, Prawn Tempura with Nimbu Chutney Foam {we felt the flavour of the prawn was missing}, Khandvi Spheres {meant to cleanse the palate, these were refreshing with an equal focus on sweet and savoury}, Meat Macaroni and Cheese Balls and our personal favourite, the Aam Chur Glazed Pork Belly Tikka served with apple slices- yum!