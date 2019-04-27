Farzi Cafe In Its Authentic Way!

Lounges

Farzi Cafe

Sector 24, Gurgaon
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, 7-8, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

What Makes It Awesome?

Farzi Café is one of the popular restaurants in Delhi. They have always had some unique concept and their beauty is in the experimenting with the dishes especially the "pav in vada. It amazed me. The amalgamation of traditional global cuisine along with Indian influences and ambience make it one of the most visited place by the youngsters. Cafe provides a delicious menu that is prepared by using fresh and robust ingredient.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

