Farzi Café is one of the popular restaurants in Delhi. They have always had some unique concept and their beauty is in the experimenting with the dishes especially the "pav in vada. It amazed me. The amalgamation of traditional global cuisine along with Indian influences and ambience make it one of the most visited place by the youngsters. Cafe provides a delicious menu that is prepared by using fresh and robust ingredient.
Farzi Cafe In Its Authentic Way!
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Farzi Cafe
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Comments (0)