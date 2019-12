A small food stall on Raj Niwas Marg in Civil Lines, Fateh Ki Kachori sells the most delicious kachori and chole kulche in the area. The kachoris are very well-prepared and rich in flavour; needless to say, they’re well-worth a visit.

The mouth-watering kachoris are one of the best in Delhi and are bound to have you hooked. I gorge on them quite frequently, and would definitely recommend asking for more chutney.