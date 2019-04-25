Good Food Good Health Only At Sehat Cafe

Recently Sehat Cafe is opened in janakpuri.. where they focus on healthy food.. no spicy.. no oily and no junks.. everything good, tasty and healthy. Even they used wheat flour, multigrains in bread and parathas. They offers poha, porridge, upma, paratha, homemade sabzi, roti, detox water, juice, smoothies and many more. I tried paneer besan chila, multigrain burger, daliya porriage, mix fruit lassi, watermelon detox, poha and homemade style maincourse includes aloo gobhi, mix veg raita, paneer and multigrain roti. Love the taste and quality both were amazing. This outlet is quite good decorated and quite enough space to seat. Its pretty good clean and hyegine wise. Must be try . I tried only vegetarian option only but they have non veg option also.