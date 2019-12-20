Spend Your Weekend With Your Fam Over Some Amazing Delicacies!

This a place to spend a lavish time with friends or family at Yellow Chilli, V3S mall, Laxmi Nagar. If you plan to have a good time with food and wanna relish the great signature collection of Chef Sanjeev Kapoor then this is the right place for you. One should start with a great and innovative choice of mocktails as Peru Payala, Strawbert surprise filled with Fresh fruits in the drink. Beer is always on 1+1 offer. Do check out the appetiser Chilli Paneer topped with fried noodles. Also, do ask for a Veg Kebab Platter. It’s worth the price- since it comprises of best of 12 pieces of kebabs. For mains Paneer Adraki, Dal Makhani and Malai Kofta, though kofta is on a sweeter side. For bread, if you order Missi roti then you are in for a great surprise tandoori missi roti with few small pieces of onion and topped with white butter. If you are rice lover then ask for Nizami Biryani it comes along with Raita. The biryani has a mix of all veggies and it has a nice fragrance of all the spices. Once you are satiated with a wide choice of mains then you go in for Dessert. Especially Gulab Gulukand: it's one piece Gulab Jamun stuffed with Gulkand and dry fruit. Also, you can order Fruit Ice Cream.