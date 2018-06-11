These 5 Places Serving Delectable Afghan Food Are A Meat Lover's Paradise

They have two branches within the same market. It’s understated, while still being traditional, with fast service and Afghan favourites on the menu.

What to try here? The Qabuli Pulao; well-cooked, fragrant rice with a smattering of carrots and raisins over pieces of boneless mutton. The mutton is soft, juicy and melts in your mouth {we can think of no better way to describe it}. The pulao is accompanied by a side of rajma and the staple Afghani naan. The Gosht Tikka Kebab, on the other hand, had a smoky flavour that we quite enjoyed.

Every dish comes with its own distinct taste; trust that your palate will never be bored.