Fulfil Your Beer & Dessert Cravings At This Amazing Place In G-Town

While there may be several microbreweries in Delhi-NCR, only a few of them provide the complete package as Walking Street does. Situated right in the heart of Gurgaon, Sector 29 which has always been a happening place for weekend chill outs. Walking Street was on my list and I visited this place last weekend. They’ve got 3 floors well decorated and comfortable ambiance. Their USP is Brewed Beers. Moving to the Food: 1. Peach Sunrise 2. Cucumber Mule 3. Gulab Jamun Cheese Cake 4. Anjeer Ki Brownie Though the place is well known for its breweries but I preferred to take the other route this time. Had few mocktails & sweet dishes and I must say that I was spellbound by the taste. One of the best-infused sweet dish I ever had. I would definitely recommend this place. One of the best in Sector 29.