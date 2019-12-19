Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18

The famous Murthal dhaba scene that attracts so many folks from Delhi and its surrounding areas now gets a brand new addition that it's now opened in NOIDA SECTOR 18! Now we don't have to travel too long to visit this amazing place. The restaurant is completely in the style of a dhaba which is there USP and moreover, it is a Hindi cinema veteran actor Dharmendra(our all-time favourite Heeman) themed cafe. Garam Dharam promises good food and amazing music, and of course good service. It is a restaurant where you can go to for a great meal with your entire family. Especially when you want to take our parents to a restaurant which they can connect to on another level. Garam Dharam is surely first of its kind Dhabha style restaurant. Dharmendra's movies dialogues and props like the extra seated bike of Sholey is also there, we can get clicked and have exciting memories. The restaurant has dhaba style seating in colours like yellow, blue etc! I visited this place with my parents and they were too happy to get into a place which will remind them of their childhood. Coming to the food, it's finger licking delicious! I mean I have never had such amazing butter chicken, and my mom agrees to it! 😆 North Indian food here is a must try! But not to forget the vast menu includes North Indian, Chinese, Chaat counter and so on. Then in the main dining part, you have private dining rooms, lounge seating, buffet area and more. Also, they are planning to open a bar section too. So go enjoy with family and friends!