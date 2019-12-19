Farzi Cafe Has A New Outlet In The City & Everything About It Is Just Great

The location, food, and drinks, these things make this place awesome. Located in one of the most buzzing places in Delhi, this new hangout spot is perfect to spend time with your friends or even bae. Their food, like all other outlets of Farzi Cafe, is good and the presentation will leave you spellbound. I personally love their decor because it makes the place Instagrammable. So, all those who love getting photographed, don't miss the opportunity to get some lovely shots.