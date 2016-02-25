Get Your Fill of Cafe Fare & Reading at Ivy & Bean

Ivy & Bean

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
Sishan House, 119, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

A hidden gem in Shahpur Jat, Ivy & Bean is a cottage-like café with walls lined with books, fairy lights and little rustic chairs, clusters of mason jars, and gold bird cages, making it a haven for readers and coffee lovers alike.

A Happy Space

The place offers both indoor and outdoor seating where you can sit and talk, or work, for hours. A well-equipped shelf to fulfill your reading needs, and the added advantage of free Wi-Fi, makes us think of little else we need to stay occupied.

Top Picks

Their menu is an exciting mélange of English breakfasts, Italian mains and a tad bit of Australian fare thrown in. We would recommend the Salt and Pepper Calamari, the Chicken Shepherds Pie and the Fisherman’s Basket.

The Baked Penne with Garden Vegetables is a delight for vegan visitors. There is a pretty impressive variety of pancakes to choose from as well, Banoffee pancakes being the most sought-after. You won’t regret ordering any of their drinks along with your meal.

The coffee is a winner each time.

#LBBTip

You can donate your old books here, and also rent books for free.

Where: 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas

Contact: 011 41090119

Price: INR 1,200 for two {approx.}

Timings: 11am – 11pm

