Get Your Fill of Cafe Fare & Reading at Ivy & Bean

Their menu is an exciting mélange of English breakfasts, Italian mains and a tad bit of Australian fare thrown in. We would recommend the Salt and Pepper Calamari, the Chicken Shepherds Pie and the Fisherman’s Basket.

The Baked Penne with Garden Vegetables is a delight for vegan visitors. There is a pretty impressive variety of pancakes to choose from as well, Banoffee pancakes being the most sought-after. You won’t regret ordering any of their drinks along with your meal.

The coffee is a winner each time.