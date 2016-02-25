A hidden gem in Shahpur Jat, Ivy & Bean is a cottage-like café with walls lined with books, fairy lights and little rustic chairs, clusters of mason jars, and gold bird cages, making it a haven for readers and coffee lovers alike.
Get Your Fill of Cafe Fare & Reading at Ivy & Bean
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
A Happy Space
The place offers both indoor and outdoor seating where you can sit and talk, or work, for hours. A well-equipped shelf to fulfill your reading needs, and the added advantage of free Wi-Fi, makes us think of little else we need to stay occupied.
Top Picks
Their menu is an exciting mélange of English breakfasts, Italian mains and a tad bit of Australian fare thrown in. We would recommend the Salt and Pepper Calamari, the Chicken Shepherds Pie and the Fisherman’s Basket.
The Baked Penne with Garden Vegetables is a delight for vegan visitors. There is a pretty impressive variety of pancakes to choose from as well, Banoffee pancakes being the most sought-after. You won’t regret ordering any of their drinks along with your meal.
The coffee is a winner each time.
#LBBTip
You can donate your old books here, and also rent books for free.
Where: 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas
Contact: 011 41090119
Price: INR 1,200 for two {approx.}
Timings: 11am – 11pm
