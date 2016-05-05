#GoHereScoreThis: Stunning Home Decor From Good Earth

Home Décor Stores

Good Earth

New Delhi, Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 9, Ground, 1st & 2nd Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

3 Outlets
Everyone may not understand what Rebecca Bloomwood from the Shopaholic series goes through when she crosses a store window and sees mannequins calling out to her, but we do. Why, we go through the very same each time we cross a Good Earth outlet—this involves stopping short in our tracks, an inappropriate amount of staring, and heavy breathing {oh, lots of heavy breathing}.

If dreams turn into reality, every corner of our home would be decorated with a Good Earth item, because no one quite does stunning home décor quite like these guys do. While that is a fantasy we may have to wait a bit longer for {like, forever}, we’ll have to make our peace for now with our topmost picks. We’ve narrowed down 10 of our favourites from here—which ones are you getting?

Mercury Glass Votives

Price: INR 950

Buy it here.

Brass & Silver Plated Vase

Price: INR 12,500

Buy it here.

Ivory Fine Bone China Jug

Price: INR 2,800

Buy it here.

Herbal Cup & Saucer

Price: INR 6,800

Buy it here.

Die Cut & Hammered Brass Diya

Price: INR 2,800

Buy it here.

Antique Brass Filigree Lantern

Price: INR 3,200

Buy it here.

Silver Tiger Charger Plate

Price: INR 3,600

Buy it here.

Lahore Linen Cushion

Price: INR 3,400

Buy it here.

Distressed Iron Lantern

Price: INR 2,800

Buy it here.

Flower Motif Dinner Plate

Price: INR 9,800

Buy it here.

For a complete list of Good Earth stores, click here and follow them on Facebook here.

Other Outlets

Good Earth

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.1

Select Citywalk Mall, 3rd Floor, S-06, Saket, New Delhi

Good Earth

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.4

Shop 18, Santushti Shopping Complex, Opp. Hotel Samrat, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Good Earth City Centre

Sector 50, Gurgaon

Pocket H, Sector 50, Gurgaon

