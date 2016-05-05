GoHereScoreThis: Stunning Home Decor From Good Earth

Everyone may not understand what Rebecca Bloomwood from the Shopaholic series goes through when she crosses a store window and sees mannequins calling out to her, but we do. Why, we go through the very same each time we cross a Good Earth outlet—this involves stopping short in our tracks, an inappropriate amount of staring, and heavy breathing {oh, lots of heavy breathing}.

If dreams turn into reality, every corner of our home would be decorated with a Good Earth item, because no one quite does stunning home décor quite like these guys do. While that is a fantasy we may have to wait a bit longer for {like, forever}, we’ll have to make our peace for now with our topmost picks. We’ve narrowed down 10 of our favourites from here—which ones are you getting?