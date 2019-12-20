Oddly Pub: A Contemporary Open Space For Amazing Fusion Drinks & Food!

Oddly Pub, A contemporary and delightful open space located on the 1st floor of the Colonnade. Melon spice was my favourite drink out of the lot and was beautifully presented - other drinks were cold coffee and peach ice team. In the small plates we had chicken popcorn, Sabootdana popcorn this is a must and the green chilli chutney served with it is simply awesome. Corn and jalapenos sliders which have caramelized onions is an absolute must-have - I could have eaten them all and the paneer wrap is just what all you wrap lovers would love to the devourer. Stir-fried sausage in Chinese sauce needs to be eaten hot. Finally, we ordered the Margherita Pizza with some extra topping and was delish. And the desserts - fresh fruit scoops with ice cream and chocolate sauce was simply amazing and the caramel custard was spot on.