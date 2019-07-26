Bored of the regular cuisines served every day? Spectra at The Leela Ambience Gurugram has recently introduced Authentic Korean delights as part of the a la carte menu offering the much loved dishes. Specially curated by Masterchef Vladimir A Villarba under the guidance of Korean Chef Ho-Kyun Moon, the fresh and distinctive flavours are sure to surprise your palate.
Grab The All New Authentic Korean Menu At This Place In Gurugram
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
- Nearest Metro Station: Micromax Moulsari Avenue Rapid
The Korean menu will be a part of the regular a-la-carte and will be open for both lunch and dinner. If you're a fan of spicy food then DakGalbi (stir-fried chicken with spicy sauce) and Godeungeojorim (braised mackerel with radish) are unmissable!
