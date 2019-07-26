F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

Grab The All New Authentic Korean Menu At This Place In Gurugram

Fine Dining

Spectra - The Leela Ambience

DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Leela Ambience, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

What's Happening

Bored of the regular cuisines served every day? Spectra at The Leela Ambience Gurugram has recently introduced Authentic Korean delights as part of the a la carte menu offering the much loved dishes. Specially curated by Masterchef Vladimir A Villarba under the guidance of Korean Chef Ho-Kyun Moon, the fresh and distinctive flavours are sure to surprise your palate. 

Pro-Tip

The Korean menu will be a part of the regular a-la-carte and will be open for both lunch and dinner. If you're a fan of spicy food then DakGalbi (stir-fried chicken with spicy sauce) and Godeungeojorim (braised mackerel with radish) are unmissable! 

