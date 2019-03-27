Great Drinks And Great Jazz Is The Best Way To Chill

I remember back when The Piano Man Jazz Club opened, it was a sign of the times, there was a need for music with meaning and now there was a place you could go just to enjoy that. An eclectic genre that didn't need your validation, it was what it was, advanced, classy, enigmatic and it made you feel like you were all those things when you sat down for a gig. Over the years, TPM has hosted over a 1000 gigs from local artists to international bigwigs, when you step into that mini-arena with a chandelier of trumpets, perfect acoustics, a balcony with a bar, you know it's going to be a memorable evening and it always is. To add to the experience, TPM has launched a Cocktail Calendar that promises to be as enticing as the music you come for. The bar makes their own bitters as a means to their pledge to go towards a zero waste kitchen and bar, using these aged tinctures, they've gone on to introduce cocktails like the tangy and Spicy Grey's Gimlet a drink that's a classic gimlet with a spicy aftertaste. Then there is the DJ's Cliffhanger made with gin, honey, kaffir lime, basil bitters, orange juice & tonic water, this tangy drink is ideal for those who like sweet and sour concoctions and the kaffir lime adds exceptional aroma. Moving over to their in-house rendition of the Whiskey Sour, which is my absolute, personal favourite and has a generous sprinkle of cinnamon which adds a fragrant tinge to the classic cocktail and feels like a hug in a glass. This cocktail calendar promises to come up with more iconic mixes and blends so make sure you ask the bartender what's new, every time you visit. For now, start with these delicious lovelies and don't just go for the music, add a cocktail or two or three to your evening of Jazz and good times!