Great Outdoors & Sushi Platters FTW! Pick This Spot For Your Next Date Night

BOA Village ticks all the boxes - great ambience, epic Asian food, and a warm staff to make your dining experience here even better. It’s spread across three floors, all beautifully done up, but it is their rooftop that has our heart. They’ve got different types of seating here too, including side booths for big groups, individual tables for special date nights, and even a stunning, glass-covered section perfect for rainy days. Coming to their new menu, it’s a mix of Asian dishes like nigri, dim sum, baos, and they’ve even got a small section of pizza and pasta options for those who’re not big on Asian food. When we were there, we tried vegetarian and non vegetarian sushi, dim sum, Chilli Chicken, and their Achari Soya Tikka. The sushi and dim sum were clear winners and were devoured within minutes of being served. And, the presentation was stellar as well. We didn't love the Chilli Chicken as much though, but the soya dish struck the perfect balance between soft and crispy. The shiitake sushi could have used a bit of flavour, too. But in all, it was a good meal. The best part about the meal, that also shined the brightest, was their 'gin-to's. We tried the Pornstar, and Summer Garden. While the former had a beautiful passionfruit and orange infusion, the latter came with cucumber slices, and a dash of cloves and elderflower. We've definitely found a new spot to hit up North of town for when we're craving Gin cocktails. BOA's dessert menu is limited but includes interesting options like Chocolate Sushi (dare to try?) and Sesame Chocolate Dumpling. We tried the latter which tasted great but wasn’t anything to write home about.