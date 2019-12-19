Gurgoan Folks, Order Comforting North Indian Meals From This Restaurant

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Punjabi by Nature 2.0

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ambience Mall, 4th Floor, R-405, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

2 Outlets
image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

We recently tried the food from Punjabi By Nature 2.0 for a team lunch and it's safe to say, that our meal concluded with a lot of happy smiles and tummies. 

Some of the things that we ordered from this Gurgaon eatery (that also delivers; yay for G-Town MNC folks!) were dahi ke kebab, fish tikka, galouti kebab, dal makhni, murg makhani, murg tandoori, tandoori broccoli, pudina paratha, laccha paratha, and phirni (we did have one giant appetite that day). 

The murgh makhani, dahi ke kebab, and all the breads were easily crowd favourites. In fact, all their gravies, be it their vegetarian Dal Makhni or the non vegetarian rarra ghost impressed us with their thick texture, and simple flavours that were blended together beautifully. I personally wouldn't mind having bowls of PBN's murg makhani with their crisp garlic naan for lunch every other day. We also found ourselves going back for second and third helpings of the dahi ke kebab that easily melt in your mouth and come with carmelised onions. 

For dessert, we tried Punjabi By Nature 2.0's phirni which was very different from the diluted, extra sweet rice pudding that most places serve. PBN's phirni was rich, aromatic, and had just the right amount of nuts. We admit that it was not as sweet as people usually like their phirni to be, but weren't highly bothered by that really.

Final verdict: If you're craving good ol' North Indian food, ordering in from Punjabi By Nature would probably be the best idea ever. 

What Could Be Better

Some of us weren't a big fan of the galouti kebab as we felt that while the texture was on point, it was not as flavourful as galoutis usually are. 

Pro Tip

If you live in Gurgaon/Noida, you can drop by Punjabi By Nature 2.0's outlets for a nice, happy family dinner. But if you want to stay in and Netflix with flavourful Mughlai food, know that ordering in from this eatery won't be a bad idea either. 

Also, specially for monsoon, this restaurant has introduced a special Mango Beer that's best enjoyed with Murgh Malai Kebab and Stuffed Mushrooms. 

