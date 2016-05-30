The Village Has A Spa: Blossom Kochhar In HKV

One of the most popular sections at this spalon is easily the foot room on the ground floor. They offer a variety of foot massages, with cute names like Stilletos and Flip Flops. They’re known for their mean reflexology skills, and be warned, this is the real deal, and it will hurt. But it will also feel incredible at the same time and really relieve your tired feet.

When it comes to the face, again, the variety is great. Having had oily skin all my life, I had trained myself to stay away from facials as they usually end up involving a mountain of creaminess. So when I saw options like Iceberg and Citrus Chic for the oily-faced, I did end up smiling {albeit an oily smile}. Don’t worry, the Blossom peeps soon took care of this.

The treatment began with a slow inhale and exhale process, where the therapist makes you take in the aroma of a citrus-y oil. It was followed by lots of massage, where the face and neck areas are given attention. A five-minute break for blackhead and whitehead removal {ouch!}, and you’re left alone with your eyes closed for a while before the massaging resumes {yay!} As for after effects, my skin felt a little puffed up at the end of it, but it wore off after a while and all there was left was softness. And the lingering aroma of oranges.