Dare You To Finish A 4-Feet Long Dosa At This Outlet In Pitampura

Folks, it’s time to treat yourself with crispy and yummy dosa with our very own coconut chutney and sambhar. If you are someone who loves dosa, then this outlet is something you will absolutely love. Serving a 4 feet long dosa (Yes, you heard it right?) with a generous filling of aloo masala and delish taste this place should be bookmarked as your next go-to place with your gang or family. Sankalp is one best place in Pitampura to have some good South Indian food. This place is always packed with people. With staff dressed in dhoti, soothing music flowing in the air, authentic presentation the ambience sets your mood. So, are you up for a challenge? Then come visit this place and enjoy authentic South India delicacy. ​